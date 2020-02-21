Nutrien Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Nutrien stock opened at C$57.40 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$54.34 and a 1-year high of C$73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,028.29.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

