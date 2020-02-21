Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.

NTR stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,355. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

