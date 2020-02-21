NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.81.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in NuVasive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

