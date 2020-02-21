NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.70. 20,211,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80. The company has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $12,957,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

