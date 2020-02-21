Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading 7.2% Higher

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.68, 7,027,502 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,572,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.