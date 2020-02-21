Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

