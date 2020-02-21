Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.
NASDAQ OPI opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.