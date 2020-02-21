OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $11.96. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 41,808 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 1,046.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in OFS Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.