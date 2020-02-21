OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $11.96. OFS Capital shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 41,808 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.61.
About OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.
