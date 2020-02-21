Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Oil States International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.