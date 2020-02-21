Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.72.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $1,297,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,402 shares of company stock worth $29,109,114. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.55. 1,718,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,173. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.44 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.