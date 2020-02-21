OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $12.98 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,914,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

