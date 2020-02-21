Opacity Price Reaches $0.0135 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $3,574.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

