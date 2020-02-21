Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,211,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

