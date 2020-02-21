Opko Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Opko Health to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 65,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Opko Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,563.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,211,501 shares of company stock worth $1,841,369. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.