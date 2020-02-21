Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WING. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.94.

Shares of WING stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.62, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

