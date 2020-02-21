Oppenheimer Comments on Molecular Templates Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

