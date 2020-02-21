Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.