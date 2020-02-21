OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.8 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,822. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.