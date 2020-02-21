Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $940,000 Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the third quarter worth $223,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 32,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,286. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

