Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $814,000 Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 15,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

