Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $577,000.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 16,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,077. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.