Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,907 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dana were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 509,055 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

DAN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 21,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

