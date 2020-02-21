Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deluxe by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deluxe by 1,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Deluxe by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.20. 3,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,630. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

