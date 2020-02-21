ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Down 16%

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

About ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

