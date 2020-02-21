Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Origen Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Origen Financial shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 35,800 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origen Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

