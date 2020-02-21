Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Shares Down 7.4%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.