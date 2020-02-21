Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

