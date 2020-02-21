Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

ORCC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 3,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,637. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.