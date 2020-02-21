Pacific Current Group (ASX:PAC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$6.23 ($4.42) and last traded at A$6.26 ($4.44), 22,323 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 47,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.29 ($4.46).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

Get Pacific Current Group alerts:

In other Pacific Current Group news, insider Jeremiah (Jerry) Chafkin bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Current Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.84 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$273,520.00 ($193,985.82).

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Current Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Current Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.