Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira Biosciences updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 102,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Pacira Biosciences has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.