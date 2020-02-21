ParkinGo (GOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $859.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $859.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049444 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00066585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.86 or 1.00201185 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000925 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00069114 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000419 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

