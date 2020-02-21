PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,471 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.