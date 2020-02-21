Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 574.40 ($7.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 592.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.57. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.