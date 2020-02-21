Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.85. 40,745,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

