Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,350 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $68,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00.

KTOS stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after buying an additional 971,102 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

