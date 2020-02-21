Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 180.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

