Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.87, approximately 71,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 127,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $75.00 million and a PE ratio of -38.16.

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Pivot Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.99%.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.