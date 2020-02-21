PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $574,598.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $574,598.00 and $212,727.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,599.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.03850746 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00752627 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

