PlayChip (PLA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,944.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00491567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.77 or 0.06645262 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00070074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027347 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005168 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010282 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.