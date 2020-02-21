PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to post sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $17.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.48. 1,413,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,785,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.