POA Network (POA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $680,941.00

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Binance. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

