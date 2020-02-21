Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.60.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $232.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.49. Pool has a 1 year low of $150.15 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

