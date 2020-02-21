Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) COO Sells $297,589.25 in Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.88 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 94.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 166.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 78,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.
Potlatchdeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
