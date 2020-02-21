Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) COO Sells $297,589.25 in Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $41.88 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 94.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 18.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 166.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 78,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

