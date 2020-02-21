Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $93.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,004,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,907 shares of company stock worth $16,962,847. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

