PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Issues Earnings Results

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PQ Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-1.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.

PQG stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. TheStreet cut shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

