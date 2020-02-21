PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report $794.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.37 million to $800.30 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after acquiring an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,293. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

