PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-787 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.09 million.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.77-5.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 506,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

