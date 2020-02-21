Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.27

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.66. Precipio shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 135,511 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Precipio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precipio during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.