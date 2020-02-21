President Energy (LON:PPC) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 10.50 ($0.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 7 ($0.09).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded President Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) price objective on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

PPC opened at GBX 3.84 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. President Energy has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

