Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 115,205 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 657,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTA. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $556,344.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,923.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.