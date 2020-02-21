Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,177 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Transocean worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,363,222 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Transocean by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,804 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 5,548,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,509,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.03. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

